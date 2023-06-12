BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia residents had braced for their solid waste pickup fees to nearly double, but that may be avoided.

A city spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 11 that the Bristol Virginia City Council will vote on an ordinance that would amend the fee from the previously approved $60 down to $48.

As of Monday, the fee for city residents is $33.

The city council is set to hear the first reading of the amended fee on Tuesday, June 13. A second reading and final approval would be voted upon June 20 at a called meeting, city spokesperson Tenille Montgomery said.

The jump from $33 to $60 was OKed in May by the city council when the 2023-2024 budget was approved. The $60 fee was set to take effect on July 1. If the amended fee is approved by June 20, it would take effect on the same day.

Bristol City Councilman Anthony Farnum previously told News Channel 11 that the increased fee was proposed to help pay the costs created by the city’s work at the now-closed landfill.