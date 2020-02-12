Bristol, Va. community leaders react to casino legislation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The transformation of the vacant Bristol Mall into Hard Rock Casino Bristol is now one step closer to becoming a reality after both the Virginia House and Senate passed bills Tuesday on casino-style gambling in the Commonwealth.

SEE ALSO: Virginia lawmakers pass casino gambling bills

In November, developers Clyde Stacy and Jim McGlothlin named Hard Rock as the operator for the project, which would include a hotel, casino, restaurants, retail, and an entertainment venue at 500 Gate City Highway.

Looking to November 2020, if passed and signed by Governor Ralph Northam, the legislation would be placed on the ballots of voters in Bristol, Virginia.

Andy Poarch of the Richmond-based Alliance Group, who handles lobbying efforts for the project told News Channel 11 that because Virginia does not currently have casino gambling laws, the “state would need to put in place its fairly elaborate oversight and regulatory structure in order to oversee and monitor and govern casino gaming in the state.”

Before the project can kick-off, however, the project would need a positive referendum outcome in November. After that, the project would start the application process with the Virginia Lottery Board who would be the agency at the state level that would be responsible for regulating gaming.

“We’d have to see how quickly the state can kind of put the regulatory framework in place but we’re hoping and anticipating that we can move quickly into that stage, almost immediately after a referendum in November, so our project is, as they say kind of in the construction trade: we’re shovel-ready,” Poarch said.

Longtime resident of Bristol, Va. and pastor at New Hope Baptist Church William Reid expressed Tuesday why he thinks this legislation would benefit both the people of Bristol and also cause a positive ripple effect through the region.

“I’m not a die-hard advocate for casinos but when I was able to meet at the conception of this with the investors of this, I see the family resort, and now the casino is a part of it, but beyond the casino, there’s a lot of opportunity for employment and something that may help protect the continuity of this area because it will be a ripple effect if we can get jobs of this magnitude that could ripple into the Tri-Cities area, Southwest Virginia and maybe even,” said Reid.

Reid was not alone Tuesday in expressing his hopes for the future of this project.

Bristol, Va. City Manager and Attorney Randall Eads told News Channel 11 at the city’s council meeting that he echoes Reid’s sentiments of the hope for the possible positive impact this legislation could have on the area.

“I think it’s a great step for the City of Bristol and other distressed localities across the Commonwealth, we still have more work to do in order for this legislation to be put into law and signed by the governor, but I think we will get there, and I think it’s just a great opportunity for us,” Eads said. “It allows job opportunities to be had for the kids or grandkids, and even for themselves so to think that people from Bristol would not go to Richmond to support this cause, I just don’t know how, why you would think that that wouldn’t happen.”

The legislation passed Tuesday in both the Virginia House and Senate will “cross over” and go through the opposite body’s committees before facing both full bodies again. Then, the legislation will go to conference between both the senate and house, after which both bodies will vote on the final draft.

If passed, Gov. Northam will decide whether or not to sign the bill into law. At that point, the citizens of Bristol, Va. will get the chance to choose whether or not they want to “bet on Bristol,” by deciding on the referendum during the general elections in November.