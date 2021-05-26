Bristol, Va. City Council votes to support resolution studying cost of bringing rail service to Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council showed support for rail service in Southwest Virginia during a vote Tuesday night.

The council voted to support a resolution that will study the costs of bringing a passenger rail service to the region.

A preliminary study conducted by the state of Virginia estimated there would be roughly 23,000 riders from an AMTRAK stop in Bristol. That study also found that rail service would create several local jobs.

State transportation officials have said train service from Roanoke to Christiansburg could start as early as 2025, with service to Bristol possibly following in another three years.