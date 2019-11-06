Bristol, VA City Council to reconsider plan to build new intermediate school at Van Pelt

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders with Bristol Virginia schools are hoping to see their plan come together for constructing a new school.

School Superintendent Doctor Keith Perrigan tells News Channel 11 that board members voted Monday night to have the city council look at reconsidering their plan to build a new school at the Van Pelt Elementary location in Bristol.

Perrigan says the new school would be an intermediate school while the other building nearby would be renovated into a primary school.

Bristol council members will meet next Tuesday.