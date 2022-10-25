BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia City Council members unanimously voted to block new abortion providers from practicing in the city and impose new restrictions on the existing one.

The proposed resolution still has to pass through several steps before it can become law. It will be sent to the planning commission, as well as be reviewed by legal counsel, and if it passes those steps a public hearing could follow.

People in support and opposition to the proposal spoke at the meeting. Several brought up the question of whether the proposed resolution would be legal, pointing to Virginia being a “Dillon Rule” state.

“Dillon Rule state means that a locality can not do something that the state prohibits,” Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.

The law is something City Attorney Randall Eads made clear at Tuesday night’s meeting he’ll be looking into in the coming weeks to determine whether the proposed resolution is legal and able to move forward or not.

Family Foundation of Virginia is the group leading the proposal. They said citizens of Bristol reached out to them for help following the abortion ban in Tennessee and other surrounding states that led to Bristol Women’s Health, the Bristol, Tennessee clinic moving to Bristol, Virginia.

“That put a target on the back of the city of Bristol and citizens rose up and said we don’t want to see that happen,” President of Family Foundation of Virginia Victoria Cobb said. “So, lets take some action sooner rather than later.”

Cobb said the proposal would only affect the existing clinic, Bristol Women’s Health, if it tried to expand or make changes.

Osborne said the specifics of that, like the building’s lease, will be discussed by the planning commission.

Council members said Tuesday’s meeting brought in one of the largest crowds they’ve seen at a city council meeting.

“There’s a lot of pastors, preachers and community leaders,” Osborne said. “There are a lot of people with very passionate opinions on both sides.”