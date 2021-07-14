Bristol, VA City Council: No public health risk coming from city landfill

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Bristol, Virginia city leaders say there is no public health risk coming from the city’s landfill.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials said that high levels of benzene from the landfill appeared in tests. It was also noted that there is an ongoing odor problem nearby.

However, state environmental officials present at the meeting said no health issues were found in the tests. Work to address these issues is ongoing.

Public comment was also heard on plans to build a large apartment complex at The Falls Retail Development.

A site plan for this project shows six apartment buildings with 180 units on almost nine acres.

The Bristol, Virginia Planning Commission is set to make its recommendation to the city next week.