Bristol, Va. City Council names preferred casino gaming operator

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council met Thursday morning to name a preferred casino operator.

The city council voted unanimously to approve a resolution naming HR Bristol, L.L.C. as the preferred gaming operator and establishment.

The decision was made following the November 3 referendum vote approving the casino in Bristol.

The council also approved a purchase acquisition of $500,000 for the expansion of right of way on Lee Highway.

