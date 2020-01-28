Bristol, Va. City Council discussing financial audit at workshop, meeting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Va. City Council is discussing the city’s latest financial audit at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The focus at the Tuesday workshop will primarily be The Falls development after the closure of Cabela’s earlier this month.

After the workshop, the council is set to have its regular meeting. The council will then discuss the city’s budget as a whole.

Mayor Neal Osborne told News Channel 11 that the city can pay off its debt with reserves, but he doesn’t think that is a good idea.

“No one on the council currently was involved in the falls or the landfill or any of the other big debt items that we have but its what we have to deal with,” he said.

Osborne said that he hopes the casino is pushed through to alleviate some of the debt issues. He also expects several announcements to be made soon about new businesses in the area.

The mayor says both meetings tonight are expected to be tense and could have a lasting impact on the city.

