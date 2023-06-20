BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — At a called meeting Tuesday, Bristol, Virginia City Council members considered ordinances to raise both cigarette and admission taxes and lower solid waste fees.

The cigarette and admission tax ordinances had their first readings. The ordinances state that the cigarette tax would go from 17 to 25 cents per pack, and the admissions tax would go from 5% to 7%.

Mayor Neal Osborne said that the decision to raise the admission tax will bring in more money in the coming years.

“We anticipate the admissions tax in the next year or two, three years because of economic development that’s happening in the city, the admissions tax will generate some more money,” Osborne said.

Osborne also stated that the rise in the two taxes was less about the revenue generated and more about matching other local areas.

The solid waste fee decrease had its second reading, followed by the adoption of the ordinance by the council. The ordinance will bring the solid waste fee from $60 a month down to $48. Osborne said the higher rates were due to issues with the landfill and he hopes the lower fee will make it easier on customers.

“The City of Bristol has a lot of senior citizens, a lot of low-income families and we want to minimize any kind of negative impact as much as we can,” Osborne said.

The cigarette and admission taxes are set to begin on July 27 while the new trash fee will begin on July 21.