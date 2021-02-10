Bristol, Va. City Council approves restaurant restriction for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council approved restrictions preventing certain restaurants from opening at The Falls development.

At the request of Texas Roadhouse, the council voted not to allow certain parts of The Falls to be leased to any other full-service sit-down restaurants featuring steaks.

This comes as Texas Roadhouse plans to open a restaurant across from the former Old Cabela’s building near Buffalo Wild Wings.

“I don’t think another steakhouse will want to come on they usually will want to have some separation distance between them,” said Michael Hamlin, general counsel for Interstate Realty. “We have enough exceptions to the restrictions that we’ll be able to continue to develop other restaurants that aren’t steak house specialties.”

Interstate Realty says it isn’t sure when exactly the new Texas Roadhouse location will open, but hopes it will open by the end of the year.