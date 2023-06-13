BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on its first reading to lower the new solid waste collection fee from $60 to $48. City residents currently pay $33, however, that’s planned to increase to $60 on July 1.

Council members were clear on their hopes to reduce the trash collection fee for residents, which was initially approved to increase to $60 during the city’s budget approval in an attempt to offset expenses of the now-closed landfill.

City Manager and Attorney Randall Eads presented the ordinance, stating the potential reduction is possible thanks to city staff securing revenue from other facets. One of those facets is $477,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant funding that Eads said will cover the cost of new police cars, allowing the city to shift money around, making the proposed reduction possible.

Planned areas of revenue to make up for trash collection fee reduction from $68 to $48, per Randall Eads. Photo: Bristol Va. City Council

Councilman Anthony Farnum said as they work to reduce the expense of closing the landfill, he hopes the trash collection fee can keep being reduced, as well.

“I hope $48 is maybe not permanent, I hope some of these [landfill] expenses will go down and we’ll be able to move past it,” Farnum said during the meeting.

Both Mayor Neal Osborne and Vice-Mayor Becky Nave said they fully intend to pass this ordinance at its second reading. If the amended fee is approved on second reading at the June 20 special session, the $48 solid waste disposal fee for Bristol, Va. residents would take effect on the same day.