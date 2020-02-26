Bristol, Va. City Council approves dividing plots of land at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council unanimously approved sub-dividing two plots of land at The Falls retail development on Tuesday night.

Lots 16 and 17 are located near Aldi and owned by interstate realty, one of three developers who have a stake in the project.

Council members and City Manager Randy Eads declined to name the prospective business for the property.

No businesses have opened since Hobby Lobby in 2018, and Eads noted that several businesses have expressed interest in the development but turned down an offer.

During Tuesday’s meeting, there was also a discussion about what’s next for the empty Cabela’s building after the retailer closed in January.

Officials discussed the possibility of fitting two businesses in the space left by Cabela’s.

In a previous interview with News Channel 11, Eads said several business announcements are expected in the coming months.