Bristol, Va. church to open doors as daytime warming shelter Tuesday and Wednesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In anticipation of this week’s cold weather, Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church will be opening its doors on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a warming shelter.

According to Hunt Memorial UMC’s pastor, Caroline Hawthorne, the church will be opening its doors for warming from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hawthorne also told News Channel 11 that food will be provided during the shelter hours.

The church is located at 824 Harmeling Street in Bristol, Virginia.

The church is in the Rice Terrace community.