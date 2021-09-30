Bristol, Va. church damaged in Wednesday morning fire

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that caused structural damage to a Bristol, Virginia church Wednesday morning.

According to Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, crews were called to Freedom Baptist Church in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Avenue at 5:48 a.m.

Armstrong said when firefighters arrived, the back side of the church was on fire from the ground level to the top. Armstrong told News Channel 11 that crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes.

No one was in the church at the time of the fire, according to Armstrong.

Three Bristol, Virginia Fire Department stations responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Thursday morning.