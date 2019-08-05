Bristol, VA and Kingsport Best Buys to close before new Pinnacle store opens

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Best Buys in Bristol, Virginia and Kingsport will be closing in the coming months.

According to Jeff Shelman, the Senior Director for Communications and Public Affairs for Best Buy, said that the lease has been signed for a new Best Buy location at the Pinnacle.

“We want to be at places where customers want to shop,” Shelman said. “The Pinnacle has became a retail area where customers want to go.”

The new facility is set to open in January or February of 2020 and will be 30,000 square feet.

Shelman said the Bristol, VA store will close a few days prior to the opening of the Pinnacle store.

The Kingsport Best Buy will reportedly close November 2, and its lease will not be renewed due to the larger store at the Pinnacle.

“We don’t ever like to not renew leases, but the Pinnacle location will be a bigger and better store,” Shelman said.

The Kingsport Best Buy employs 20 full-time workers, and most will go work at the Bristol, TN or Johnson City store.