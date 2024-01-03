BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A TRU hotel by Hilton will open in Bristol, Tennessee later this year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the $15.8 million projected investment.

“This is the first TRU Hotel by Hilton in Bristol, Tennessee and we are very excited to get this project underway,” Mitch Walters, owner of Friendship Enterprises based in Bristol, Tennessee said. “Not only will this bring jobs to our community, the TRU Hotel will be a great option for people visiting our wonderful town.”

J.A. Street and Associates will be the General Contractor and Knoxville-based Randolph Architecture will be the project architect.

TRU Hotel will be located at 51 Centre Pointe Drive in Bristol, Tennessee and is set to open in late fall.