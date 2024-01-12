BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grand opening of a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Bristol will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 19.

There will be a cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a ceremonial presentation of a check to Speedway Children’s Charities by Anthony Coleman, the store manager. This is intended to highlight O’Reilly’s belief in serving the communities that their stores are in as they establish themselves in the Bristol area.

The store is located at 1915 Hwy. 394. There will be a grand opening sale that runs from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30.

“When you stop in, you’ll find knowledgeable Professional Parts People who stand by what they sell with a low-price guarantee and the best manufacturer’s warranty in the industry.”, a release to News Channel 11 reads. “With a nearby distribution center, parts that aren’t immediately available in the store typically arrive later that day or the very next day.”

For more information on the new location or O’Reilly Auto Parts, visit the company’s website here.