Bristol to bring the heat with Pepper Festival on Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The temperature might be dropping, but Bristol’s Pepper Festival will bring the heat on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Festivities will kick off on 6th Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and feature hot pepper eating contests at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, sauces, live music and homemade vendors.

Believe in Bristol and Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers LLC teamed up to provide the community with an event that will spice up the weekend. Attendees can learn new ways to cook with peppers with Food City’s Chef Tony Mammarella.

Local produce vendors will serve up peppers, spices and sauces so customers can add a little kick to their homemade dishes.

“Pepper Fest is a new event for downtown that we’re hoping to continue to grow every year,” said Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol. “There is a treasure trove of local growers we are looking forward to introducing to the Bristol community. This is just a piece of food experience events we plan to expand in downtown Bristol.”

More event information can be read below: