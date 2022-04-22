BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the days get longer and it heats up, Bristol, Tennessee is preparing to welcome people back to one of the city’s favorite musical series.

A release from the city states the Sounds of Summer Concert Series will kick off on Saturday, June 4. 2022 will mark the series’ 25th anniversary season.

The series starts with country trio Texas Hill performing at 7 p.m. as part of a special ceremony. The series is held at the Downtown Center with two performances each week during the summer.

Admission to the series is always free, the release states.

More details on the other acts planned for the summer series are expected to be released in the weeks before it launches.