BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council voted Tuesday to fund two new school resource officers (SROs) for the City’s school system.

Funding for the two new officers will impact the upcoming school year, according to Bristol, Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin.

The City’s school district previously only had five SROs. One was serving at Tennessee High and another at Tennessee Middle. Three of the Bristol, Tennessee City Schools’ elementary schools had an SRO assigned to them.

Austin said the City is currently in the process of applying for grants that will help fund the additional resource officers but does have money set aside to pay the additional SROs in the case the grants are denied.

The decision to fund the additional SROs comes after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order to enhance school safety in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.