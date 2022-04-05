BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee City Schools unveiled its newly-wrapped Book Bus on Tuesday.

The bus will be used to bring books and literacy resources to neighborhoods in Bristol.

Bristol was one of 15 Tennessee school districts awarded Book Bus grant funding through the Governor’s Early Learning Literacy Foundation.

Through the Book Bus program, school districts retrofit a decommissioned school bus to house books and literary resources, creating a learning space for children and families to enjoy. The buses travel to under-resourced neighborhoods over the summer with educators hosting reading workshops and providing families with books and resources.

The school system said the new and improved Book Bus will hit the road in June.