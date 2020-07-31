Bristol, TN police seeking suspect who allegedly stole car with 5-month-old puppy inside

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, Tennessee are seeking a suspect after he allegedly stole another man’s car and puppy.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, TN, the theft occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Volunteer Parkway.

The Bristol, Tenn. Police Department says the victim had parked his 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and left it running for the white lab puppy while he went inside the nearby building.

The post says the victim saw the suspect, pictured with tattoos on his head, get into the Chevrolet and drive off.

BTPD reports the vehicle was quickly recovered, but the 5-month-old puppy had been removed.

In an update, authorities reported the dog had been found, but police are still seeking the suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5600 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS line at 423-764-TIPS (8477).