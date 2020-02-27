Bristol, TN police seeking person of interest in burglary incident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is seeking a person of interest after a burglary and vandalism incident.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, Tennessee, the burglary occurred downtown and the vandalism occurred in Bristol, Virginia.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5568 or remain anonymous by calling 423-764-8477.