1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Gate City Christian Grayson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Dominic Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Bristol, TN police seeking person of interest in burglary incident

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: City of Bristol TN via Facebook

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is seeking a person of interest after a burglary and vandalism incident.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, Tennessee, the burglary occurred downtown and the vandalism occurred in Bristol, Virginia.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5568 or remain anonymous by calling 423-764-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss