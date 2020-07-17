Bristol, TN police seeking man seen on video breaking into vehicle, taking purse

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, Tennessee are searching for a man after he was allegedly seen on video breaking into a car and taking a purse.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, TN, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating the auto burglary.

Officers say the burglary occurred in a parking lot near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alabama Street.

The post says surveillance footage captured a man walking around the parking lot looking inside cars. He then broke the window out of one vehicle and took a purse.

The man left the parking lot in a silver van, according to BTPD.

The post says the van appears to be the same one from previous auto burglaries in the area, one of which was reported in October 2019 and the other in February 2020.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or van is asked to coall Detective Jared Patrick at 423-989-5568 or email him at jpatrick@bristoltn.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 423-764-TIPS(8477).

BTPD reminds citizens to not leave valuable items in their vehicles or hide them from view if left in the car.

Drivers should also not leave loose change or cash in view and should make sure all windows are closed and doors locked before leaving a vehicle.