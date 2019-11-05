Bristol, TN Police seek help locating aggravated domestic assault suspect

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault case.

The suspect is 44-year-old Michael Auntwan Jones, an African American male, just over six-feet tall.

Police say Jones is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

“We ask that the public not approach him and call the police if they locate him,” BTPD Lt. Gregory Brown told News Channel 11 Monday.

According to Brown, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Meadow View Road in Bristol on October 21.

Officers met with the victim’s daughter who had alerted the authorities to the assault. The victim was met with several bruises forming on her face and blood covering her disheveled clothes. She was also bleeding from her right hand.

According to the police report, officers found the living room of the residence in disarray and a coffee table that had been broken in half. The victim claims to have been hit over the head with said coffee table by Jones.

Jones reportedly dragged the victim to a bedroom within the residence, where he then loaded his shotgun. The victim claims he aimed the gun at her claiming that he would kill her.

Officers reported finding a 12-gauge Remington shotgun shell in the bedroom and a hole in the floor consistent with a shotgun shell blast.

Officers also noticed the bedroom door had been ripped from its hinges, and a television had been thrown onto the bedroom floor.

The suspect allegedly broke the victim’s cellphone with a hammer so that she was unable to call 911.

“Other agencies have been spoken to,” Brown added, saying that neighboring jurisdictions have been informed of Jones’ warrants and description.

According to the police report, BTPD dispatch contacted the Kingsport Police Department to check two separate addresses associated with the suspect in an attempt to locate him, but they were unable to locate him.

“If they see him, they need to contact their local police department or us or both,” Brown said of the public concern.

Warrants that have been issued for Jones include: aggravated domestic assault, domestic vandalism, interfering with a 911 call, aggravated kidnapping, and reckless endangerment.

Jones has tattoos on both arms and neck, including flames and a naked devil. He also occasionally wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts should contact the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department at (423) 989-5600.