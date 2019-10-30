Bristol TN Police Dept. to host ‘Refuse to Be a Victim’ seminar in December

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be offering a crime prevention seminar on December 11 for community members.

According to a release from BTPD, the “Refuse to Be a Victim” will be held from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Slater Community Center Auditorium.

The release says the program focuses on personal safety and practical crime prevention methods to reduce the chances of community members becoming victims.

Registration is available online by clicking here. Anyone interested must register before November 25.

If you have any questions, call Lieutenant Hess at 423-989-3453 or email bhess@bristoltn.org.