BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) welcomed campers to its second week of the Bristol Camp Challenge on Monday.

The camp is a community-based program that the BTPD hopes will create positive relationships between law enforcement and youth in Bristol.

The first week of the camp wrapped up on Friday for children in grades 4-6. The second week of Camp Challenge is designated for children in grades 7-9.

The bulk of the camp is held at Steele Creek Park, but campers also take trips to nearby attractions. During the week, campers are treated to breakfast and lunch and spend time playing games and enjoying outdoor recreation like paddle boats, crafts, field games and swimming.

The BTPD also shows campers police equipment and introduces them to K-9 units.

Chesney Roark with the BTPD told News Channel 11 that the camp has seen more than half of their campers return from previous years.

“We get to see how they grow,” Roark said. “We get to see how they are changing, and it’s the best two weeks of my job.”

Roark said the officers who work with the camp look forward to spending time with the campers each year.

“We hear so much laughter, and they tell us what they’ve done this summer,” Roark said. “You get to really, really interact with these kids. They get to see us as people not just police officers. Most of these officers here with us are school resource officers so they already have a bond.”