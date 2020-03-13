Bristol, TN police: Bluff City man arrested in relation to string of burglarized mini-storage units

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday after Bristol police say he is suspected of burglarizing multiple mini-storage units in the area.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Kenneth James Blaylock, 55 of Bluff City, was arrested after an investigation into several reported burglaries at commercial mini-storage units.

Photo: Bristol Tennessee Police Department

The release says Blaylock was quickly identified as a suspect in the investigation after the burglaries occurred in Bristol and the surrounding areas.

Blaylock was charged with four counts of burglary and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe his arrest will result in the closure of additional burglaries.

BTPD believes Blaylock had at least one accomplice if not more, and anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call Investigator Jared Patrick at 423-989-5552 or send an anonymous tip to tips@bristoltn.org.