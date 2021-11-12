Bristol, TN officials announce air purifier program for those impacted by landfill odors

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee officials revealed Friday morning that community members affected by odors from the Bristol, Virginia, landfill could qualify for a new air purifier assistance program.

A release from the city said officials have provided funds to make air purifier models available at no cost to Bristol, Tennessee households that meet certain low-and-moderate income criteria.

“Although this is not a permanent solution that will resolve the larger issue, we hope it will provide some degree of relief for members of our community who continue to suffer from its effects,” said Bristol, Tennessee Mayr Mahlon Luttrell. “While the United Way is working directly with eligible residents, please know that the City of Bristol, Tennessee remains firmly committed to learning more about the landfill’s impact on our public health and exploring additional avenues to assist our residents.”

The air purifier model available contains a five-speed adjustable fan along with an H13 HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter and a UV light and photocatalytic filter to remove “volatile organic compounds,” the release states. Each unit can cover about 1,000 square feet.

This follows after Bristol, Tennessee city leaders announced they hired an independent toxicologist to analyze compounds in the landfill and share the findings from the study.

Those interested in the program can complete an application by CLICKING HERE.

A United Way representative will reach out to eligible applicants moving forward, with shipments anticipated by Thanksgiving week.

For more information, contact the United Way of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia at 423-968-4912 or CLICK HERE.

Future developments regarding the landfill and any further assistance will be available HERE.