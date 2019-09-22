Bristol, TN officer-involved crash under investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved crash from early Sunday morning.

The crash reportedly happened just after 1 a.m. near Bristol Motor Speedway.

The photo above was submitted by a News Channel 11 viewer.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has not issued a statement at this time.

News Channel 11 has learned the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The status of the officer is unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to follow this story on-air and online at WJHL.com