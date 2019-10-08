Police: Bristol, TN man arrested on statutory rape charges, investigation ongoing

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested in Bristol, Tennessee on charges stemming from a possible sexual assault that occurred in 2016.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, investigators discovered Marbin Wellons, 28, had allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with two juveniles.

Following an investigation, Wellons was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury.

He is charged with

Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure

Attempted Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure

Sexual Contact by an Authority Figure

The release says Wellons occasionally supervised the children alone, leading to the enhancement of his charges.

Wellons was arrested on Monday and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and further witnesses or victims are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-968-1426.