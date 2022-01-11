Bristol, TN leaders hoping to ease concerns on landfill’s public health assessment

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health concerns continue to swirl around the stench coming from the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. Wednesday night, leaders from Bristol, Tennessee hope to ease some of those concerns at a community meeting.

In December, Bristol, Tennessee officials released the results of an air sampling study it commissioned. The toxicologist who conducted that study will be talking to the public about her findings and answering any of their questions.

Dr. Laura Green will appear virtually Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Community Center located at 325 McDowell St.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Her preliminary study found that while the levels of benzene and other compounds are elevated, it isn’t enough to cause long-term health issues. However, she does acknowledge the symptoms people are facing at the current levels are very real.

“She very much acknowledges that just even in the short term, you can experience a lot of the symptoms that folks have been reporting,” said Jon Luttrell, Director of Community Relations, City of Bristol, TN. “If anything, it does give us a little bit of a sigh of relief in the hope that there aren’t longer-term implications from what folks are experiencing. And that’s what we’re hoping she can help, help explaining convey, and, and allay some of those fears.”

Dr. Green has labeled her assessment as a preliminary report.

“The key here is that there are some assumptions that are being made that as long as this there’s some way to get the situation under control, that hopefully there shouldn’t be any longer-term health impacts,” said Luttrell. “I think that there’s still some research to be done, and she alludes to that in her assessment. There was still some other assessment that the EPA and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had done that she was awaiting the outcomes of.”

Luttrell encourages anyone with interest or who is impacted by the landfill to attend the meeting. He said he hopes this will ease some concerns that the public has over the impacts of the landfill.

During the meeting, the results of the report will be detailed, and members of the public will be allowed to ask questions both in-person and virtually.

More on the study and response from Bristol, Tennessee can be found here.