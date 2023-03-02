SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee’s city council approved a final contract for their new city manager Tuesday and set a date to start Kelli Bourgeois’s tenure in the position.

Photo: City of Bristol, Tennessee

According to a press release from the City of Bristol, Tennessee, Bourgeois touts over 25 years of experience in local government roles. In her previous position, she served as city manager for Columbia Heights, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Almost immediately, we were impressed by Kelli’s grasp of the unique opportunities and challenges facing our community,” a statement from Bristol, Tennessee mayor Vince Turner said. “She brings such a high caliber of experience to the table from preparing and administering complex budgets, to shepherding commercial and residential development projects, bolstering the recruitment and retention of skilled city staff, and continuously working to improve the delivery of services.”

Bourgeois follows former city manager Bill Sorah’s four-decade career in public service, and was reportedly the council’s unanimous choice out of dozens of applicants from across the country.

“Kelli is a proven leader who will hit the ground running as an active, engaged member of our community,” Turner said. “We’re excited to welcome her to Bristol.”

Bourgeois is set to begin on April 19, whIle Sorah’s tenure is set to end on March 17. The council is set to name a brief interim manager in their March 7 business meeting.