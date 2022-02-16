BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol educators paired with different area industries on Wednesday to help better equip high school students to enter the job force.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools hosted its 25th annual Teacher Industry Day at Northeast State Community College. More than 55 educators from BTCS started the all-day event with a breakfast and address from Bristol Tennessee Essential Services CEO Mike Browder.

“This collaboration with business and industry leaders and our teachers, our administrators, it brings us all together at the same table so that we can better educate our students, help guide them into a career,” said BTCS Director of Career & Technical Education Deidre Pendley. “Something that they want to do, that they would like, that they would be successful at.”

Eighteen local industries were in attendance Wednesday. The program has assisted more than 700 educators in better preparing students for career options since it began.