BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders have determined the process for filling a vacancy on the City Council.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Councilmember Chad Keen, who represented the east district. Keen resigned last week in order to focus on future personal and professional endeavors, including a potential run for Tennessee House.

In a special called work session Monday, city councilmembers decided they will select a candidate to fill the vacancy during a called meeting on Feb. 22. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. following the council’s regularly scheduled work session. The appointee will then be sworn in at the council’s regular business meeting on March 8.

Candidates must currently reside in the east council district, be at least 21 years old, and have been a Bristol resident for at least one year.

The appointee will serve on the council until the city election in November.

Those who wish to be considered for appointment should contact current members of the City Council.