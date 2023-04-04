BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a multi-million dollar plan to relocate the city’s Appalachian League baseball team from Bristol, Virginia to Bristol, Tennessee.

City council members approved a resolution committing to budget up to $5 million in the fiscal 2024 budget to convert part of the Whitetop Creek Park into a new home for the Bristol State Liners.

For years, the team has played home games at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol State Liners President and General Manager and Bristol, Tennessee City Council member Mahlon Luttrell asked fellow council members to support the move at a City Council meeting in February.

“If we want to maintain this level of baseball we have got to go into a new facility with modern technology and modern conveniences,” Luttrell told News Channel 11 on Feb. 28.

The city says the project will cost $7,000,000 with $2,000,000 to be paid by Boyd Sports which operates the State Liners as well as other local Appalachian League teams including the Johnson City Doughboys.