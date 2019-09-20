Bristol, TN company to acquire 2 Wyoming mines

FILE – In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy’s Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. Mine owner Blackjewel LLC of Milton, W.Va., says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Blackjewel operates mines in Wyoming, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

GILETTE, Wyo. (AP/WJHL) – Another coal company has entered a potential bankruptcy deal that could allow two idle Wyoming coal mines to reopen.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy announced Wednesday it has reached a tentative deal to pay Jasper, Alabama-based FM Coal $90 million to take over the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines.

The recent news comes months after Blackjewel, LLC., announced they’d enter bankruptcy and close down operations, affecting mines in Southwest Virginia and Kentucky.

Previous stories on the mining updates are included below: