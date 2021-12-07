Bristol, TN City Schools sends call to families impacted by landfill odor

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Administrators confirmed with News Channel 11 that families received an automated call regarding “additional support during the school day” for those impacted by the Bristol, Virginia landfill and its relating environmental issues.

Rebecca House, who does public relations for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools, told News Channel 11 that the school system has no control over the odor or anything related to the landfill in the neighboring Twin City, but that the school system is dedicated to helping its students.

This is the call the Bristol, TN school system sent to parents regarding the neighboring Twin City's landfill. The administration confirmed with me that they "had parents reach out to school administrators and teachers."@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/qxf2CevBcJ — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 7, 2021

“While the landfill issues are not something we can directly control, we are committed to taking measures to ensure the air quality inside our buildings is safe, and that we provide any additional support needed for students and staff as a result of their exposure to the odors and gases during the time they spend outside of our buildings,” House said.

She advised that parents are asked to contact their children’s school directly should they seek support from the school system in the event that their children are impacted by the landfill.

“As expected, our schools are experiencing the impact at varying levels based on location; therefore, the administrators at each school are the best point-of-contact for families who would like specifics regarding measures being taken at their child’s school or any additional support that may be needed,” House said. “Principals are happy to speak with parents if they have concerns regarding their child, and that is the message we are communicating to our families.”

The following is a transcript of the call sent to families in the school system:

“For some of our families, a growing concern in recent months has been the impact of the odors and gases coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill. I want to assure you that we have standards for the air quality inside our buildings, and providing a safe environment for students and staff is our top priority. We are taking several steps to evaluate and reduce the impact and will continue to do so. If you reside in an affected area, please let us know if there are days your child has been impacted during the night or is currently experiencing issues which may require us to provide additional support during the school day. You can do this by sending a note or email to your child’s teacher.” Bristol, Tennessee City Schools

House confirmed that parents have already reached out to schools and administrators.

“The volume and nature of parent concerns varies by school, of course,” she said. “I do not have specifics. The purpose of our message to families is to make sure parents understand the best way to communicate with the school if they have concerns.”

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council meets at the Slater Center at 7 p.m.

On the agenda, the United Way of Tennessee and Virginia will make presentations for its air purifier grant program which provides funds to make air purifier models available at no cost to Bristol, Tennessee households that meet certain low-and-moderate income criteria.