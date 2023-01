BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council has picked a new mayor and vice-mayor.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, it was decided that Councilmembers Vince Turner and Mark Hutton will serve as mayor and vice mayor for the next year.

Every year, the City Council elects one member to serve as mayor and a second as vice mayor.

Councilmember Mahlon Luttrell was the previous mayor.