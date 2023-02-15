BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council has picked Kelli Bourgeois to serve as the city’s next city manager.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, council members were asked to write down their top choice for the position and all five picked Bourgeois, according to Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell. The council then voted unanimously to extend an offer to Bourgeois.

Bourgeois is currently the city manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

Members of the City Council interviewed three finalists for the job earlier this week. The other two candidates were Josh Suddath, director of development services in Sumner County, Tennessee, and Seth Sumner, former city manager of Athens, Tennessee.

A contract with Bourgeois will be voted on by the council at a future date.

She will replace Bill Sorah, who announced plans to retire last year.