BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a property on Melrose Street to serve as a new recreation center for the city.

A resolution to purchase the space at 515 Melrose Street was approved at the council’s special called meeting.

The resolution described the property as a 16,720 square foot structure that sits on 2.38 acres. It also features an attached building and an office space. In 2013, the property was renovated to include training spaces for sports like basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball, the resolution states.

A memo from the city’s park and recreation department states that the building has served several businesses since it was built, including the Greenway Flea Market & Antiques. It includes two full-size basketball courts, a smaller youth court, netting on the lower floor for batting cages, concession space, restrooms and storage space.

Bristol Parks and Recreation Director Terry Napier noted in the memo that with current building costs, “it would be difficult to purchase land and construct a facility this size.” Napier wrote that will the facility will require some renovations, the space would “undoubtedly meet the recreational needs of our community for many years.”

As of the time of voting, the property is owned by Bart Long and Todd Buchanan. Long and Buchanan have offered the give the city all the equipment within the property along with the sale, Napier wrote.

According to the city’s resolution, part of Bristol’s 2023 fiscal plan of work included entering the planning phase for acquiring an indoor recreation facility. That facility would need to provide “gymnasium space for both recreation programming and tournament play,” the resolution states.

The property will be purchased by the city for $1.4 million. The full resolution is available below:

The Melrose Street location would provide parking for both recreation center activities and people using the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway.