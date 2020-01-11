Bristol, TN City Council approves ordinance prohibiting dogs being tethered

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will soon have a new ordinance in effect prohibiting the tethering of dogs in the city.

City Council members passed the ordinance on Jan. 7, prohibiting the tethering of dogs between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the ordinance, the prohibition may be waived by permit under the condition that the owner demonstrates a need for relief from the tethering prohibition due to their current work schedule.

The ordinance reads, “the permit will designate a specific eight-hour period during each twenty-four hour period in which the owner is unable to tether the dog.”

An exception for hunting and sporting dogs is also part of the amendment and will be part of the permit process.

The tethering prohibition goes into effect July 1.

The ordinance approved by Bristol City Council is provided below:

Ordinance 19-13 amends Chapter 10 of the City’s Code of Ordinances as it relates to the tethering of animals. The amendment creates a new subsection to Section 10-46 prohibiting the tethering of dogs between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. This prohibition may be waived by permit under the condition that the owner demonstrates a need for relief from the tethering prohibition due to their current work schedule. The permit will designate a specific eight-hour period during each twenty-four hour period in which the owner is unable to tether the dog. In addition, during the November 5th meeting, Ordinance 19-13 was amended to include an exception for hunting and sporting dogs. This exception would also be administered through the permit process. The tethering prohibition will become effective July 1, 2020. Ordinance 19-13 was approved on first reading at the November 5, 2019 City Council meeting and was presented to Council on second reading at the December 3, 2019 City Council meeting. The matter was tabled to the January 7th meeting to allow for all members of Council to be present for the second reading of the ordinance.