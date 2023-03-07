BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council approved a further annexation for the Fox Meadows development Tuesday.

The new land will allow builders to add two additional homes to the project, which was previously set to add 180 new homes to the city’s housing supply.

“I appreciate this development bringing the housing which we desperately need,” said Councilmember Margaret Feierabend.

To add the housing units, developer James Malinay of Ardent Development took a similar strategy to builders across the Tri-Cities, requesting that property be annexed into a city before development.

“The City of Bristol, Tennessee provides services that the county itself cannot provide,” Malinay said. “Hence the request for the annexation into the city and it makes for easier selling of homes as well when you can provide the city services.”

Also on Tuesday, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered an annexation that could add 581 residential units to the city. Last week, the Johnson City Commission pumped the breaks on a similar annexation request, known as the Keebler annexation.

Both the Fox Meadows and Keebler projects will be constructed by D.R. Horton.

Bristol Mayor Vince Turner said new homes are needed and that the city is on the right track.

“This is a good start of where we’re going,” Turner told News Channel 11.

Malinay said he hopes to keep building.

“We hope to keep DR Horton in the area and develop more houses for the city of Bristol Tennessee,” said Malinay.