BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 17th Annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show featuring Steele Creek Nature Center & Park in Bristol, Tennessee opened submissions on Thursday.

The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages and pictures must be taken at Steele Creek Park, focusing on natural aspects, a release stated.

“This is always a fun opportunity for anyone with a camera to show what a beautiful and diverse park we have, right here in the middle of Bristol,” said Robin Feierabend, contest coordinator. “It helps us get that message out and, hopefully, makes more people aware of the importance of nature and the need to preserve what we have.”

The contest will be online, and all photographs should be submitted by e-mail in digital format. Participants can submit pictures until 11:59 p.m. on September 22.

Winners of the contest will be announced following a presentation at the 26th Annual Wildlife Weekend at the park.

For a list of rules and more information, click here.