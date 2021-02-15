Bristol, Tennessee Public Schools teachers, staff to see pay raise for Spring 2021 semester

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee Public Schools teachers and staff are on track to seeing a pay raise for the Spring 2021 semester after the board unanimously approved to change the pay rate Monday night.

The pay increase will include an additional $10 an hour for certified teachers and speech teachers and a $5-an-hour raise for other support staff.

Later at the meeting, the board voiced its support for Rep. David Hawk’s introduction of House Bill 48, which seeks to reallocate revenue tax funds from online sport gambling to be geared toward maintenance of public K-8 school buildings.