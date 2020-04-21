Bristol Tennessee Essential Services receives national award for safety

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services has been recognized for its safety in 2019, according to a release from the organization.

The release says BTES was awarded the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence because of safe operating practices last year.

BTES won first place in the category for utilities with 110,000 to 249,999 worker-hours

of annual worker exposure.

BTES won first place out of more than 335 entrants, the most in the award’s history.

Individual companies were ranked based on their incident rate, which is found by factoring in the total number of work-related injuries and illnesses.

“BTES is proud of its safety record,” said Mike Browder, CEO of BTES. “This award is a testament to

the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day.”