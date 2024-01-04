BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee City Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost beginning this semester.

The school system announced Thursday that the free meals are made possible by participating in the USDA’s Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision.

“Providing free meals to all students in our district is another step to ensuring equity,” BTCS school nutrition director Jennifer Burleson said. “Access to nutritious meals is vital to students being able to focus on learning and succeeding in the classroom. In addition, participation in school meals reduces food insecurity, obesity rates, and poor health.”

Families do not have to submit a meal application for students to receive free meals.

Students will still be able to purchase food items outside of the free meals, such as a la carte items, through MySchoolBucks, according to the school system.