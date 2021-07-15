Bristol, Tennessee appoints Matt Austin new chief of police

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee has a new chief of police.

According to a release from the city, Matt Austin was named the chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

The release states Austin joined BTPD as an officer in 1991 and has served in multiple capacities. The release states Austin has worked as the following: a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain and SWAT team leader.

Since 2013, Austin has served as one of the department’s majors and has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Blaine Wade retired in June.

The release states Austin is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and alumni of the FBI National Academy.

“The greatest honor of my career has been to serve alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department,” said Austin. “I feel equal parts humbled and excited by the opportunity to now lead this extraordinary department into the future. I am ready for any challenges or opportunities that may lie ahead, and will work tirelessly to ensure that Bristol continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit.”