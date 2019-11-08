Bristol, Tenn. to kick off Spread the Glove campaign next week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will kick off its 5th annual Spread the Glove campaign on Tuesday, November 12.

As part of the campaign, members of the public are asked to donate cold-weather clothing items such as gloves, scarves, and hats via donation bins spread throughout the city.

New and gently used items are accepted.

Donated items will be tied to trees and lamposts downtown, with each bearing a tag with a message like “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!”

Collection bins have already been placed at:

City Hall, 801 Anderson Street

Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street

Fire stations on Bluff City Highway, King College Road, 17th Street, Exide Drive, and Highway 11W across from The Pinnacle.

The public is invited to a kick-off event set for 1:30 p.m. at Downtown Center on Tuesday.