Bristol, Tenn. to conduct survey to count homeless population

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Bristol, Tennessee will conduct a survey on Wednesday to determine the homeless population and identify housing needs in the city.

According to a release from the City of Bristol, the annual Point in Time (PIT) Count will begin at multiple spots throughout Bristol at noon on Wednesday.

The operated survey will continue until noon on Thursday.

Officials from the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness will administer the survey, beginning with those housed at the Salvation Army of Bristol.

ARCH will also conduct similar surveys in the following counties:

Hancock County

Hawkins County

Johnson County

Greene County

Carter County

Unicoi County

Washington County

A survey by ARCH will also be conducted in Kingsport, according to the release.

The survey will include asking individuals basic questions about households, education, income, shelter visits and the duration of their homelessness.

The city said in the release that the information gathered will be used to help determine the best method of providing immediate and safe options for people to avoid sleeping on the streets and grant transitional assistance to those struggling.

Gift bags provided by Food City and Healing Hands will also be given out as an incentive to participate in the survey.

Anyone wishing to donate non-perishable food items and hygiene items for more gift bags can take them to the Ewell Easley Municipal Annex at 104 8th Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

To volunteer to help with the survey, call Doug Murray, Homeless Programs Outreach Coordinator, at 844-989-2273.